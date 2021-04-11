'She's never leaving my sight': Milwaukee woman reunites with her dog after it was stolen

MILWAUKEE — A dog's a man's best friend but for one Milwaukee family their dog meant the world to them, and on Friday morning the unthinkable happened.

Milwaukee resident Kalyn Allen said her dog Pandora is typically an inside dog and by accident got out and started wandering off.

Dog owner Kalyn Allen

Thankfully, a neighbor's camera caught exactly what transpired after.

"Before I saw that video, we were canvassing the neighborhood screaming her name. I just thought she might have wandered off," Allen said.

But in the video, you can clearly see Pandora didn't wander off she was taken from the front porch by a man before he got into a car and left with her.

Allen said when she saw continued to watch the video what broke her heart even more seeing Pandora running away and seemingly afraid.

"She means the world to me, like my kids are crying, I've made myself sick crying," Allen said.

She also asked the public if anyone sees her dog to bring it back for a reward of $300 and no questions asked.

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator Kathy Shillinglaw said while it's not common they do see dogs stolen.

"I mean there's a couple of reasons why people take dogs, one of them is that they have value. There are dogs worth thousands of dollars," Shillinglaw said.

Since the day Pandora was taken, it's been nightmare that Allen said never thought was possible up until a few hours ago when she got a Facebook message she didn't expect.

A man who she doesn't know saying he had her dog.

"He just said that he saw some neighborhood kids having her and he saw the video (video of Pandora being taken) and when they left her in the yard he grabbed her," Allen said.

Following that message that man brought the dog back and in good health.

"He didn't do it for the reward so there are still good people out there," Allen said.

In just a matter of hours Allen's desperation turned into tears of joy as she was reunited with her two-year-old bully mix.

