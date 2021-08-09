'She's fighting:' Family of a Milwaukee woman shot 11 times plea for answers and offer a reward

MILWAUKEE — The family of an injured woman shot 11 times in a deadly drive by shooting is making a plea with the public for information.

Latasha James Deanna Isom was shot 11 times while in a car

Deanna Isom and her childhood friend went to the gas station and were parked outside of a home on West Villard Avenue Thursday night before shots were fired into the car.

A 23-year-old man did not survive and was pronounced dead on scene.

Isom's aunt Latasha James said her niece has always been a caring and loving person.

"She's a very funny," James smiled. "She's actually starting school on the 26 for criminal justice."

Isom is now fighting for her life in the hospital and will not be able to start school like she planned.

But, her family wants to know why? Why would anyone want to hurt her?

She just got off work and made a gas station run," James said. "There's no harm in that."

Now, the family answers and justice to be served.

"My sister, her mom is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone information that will lead to an arrest and conviction," James said.

James said Isom is in grave condition, but is awake and aware of the people around her. She cannot speak however because her mouth is wired shut after her surgery on Friday.

Through all the hard days that lie ahead, James said she's prayed for the person who shot her niece.

"If my niece can sit here and have the strength, you darn right I'll forgive them," James said. But, she still expects justice to be served.

A prayer vigil was held Sunday afternoon where the shooting happened and family members from both sides gathered in prayer to heal.

This is still an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

The family did set up a Go Fund Me page to help the help the family with medical costs.

