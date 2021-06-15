Sherman Phoenix rises again with reopening celebration Tuesday

MILWAUKEE -- More than one year after closing its doors to gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, Milwaukee's Sherman Phoenix is reopening for public events Tuesday, June 15 with a grand reopening celebration.

The party, featuring free food, a photo booth, dance party music, and self-guided tours, will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Special guest Gov. Tony Evers will swing by at 1 p.m. for a tour.

“The power of what we started and the embers of our unbreakable spirit has continued to glow. Now, on June 15th, we will stoke our spirits into a burning swell of love as the Sherman Phoenix re-opens again,” said JoAnne Sabir, co-developer of the Sherman Phoenix. “The doors will be swung back open in a great celebratory fashion, and we are excited to welcome our community back in to renew themselves by being with us - and with each other!”

“The Sherman Phoenix has a special type of energy that can’t be duplicated. You can feel it as soon as you walk through the doors,” said Chandra Cooper, CEO of Queens Closet, a Sherman Phoenix tenant. “We are more than a marketplace and an entrepreneurial hub, we are hope and the future for the community.”

Here's some more information on the festivities, from the Sherman Phoenix:

• Self-guided tours: Haven’t been out in a year?! Come see how your old favorites - like Funky Fresh Spring Rolls - have pivoted and reinvented themselves. You’ll also find some new offerings that sprang forth during pandemic.

• Photo booth: for community to show that we are stronger than all that separates us - snap a picture of your positivity and advance your social media posts #werise #shermanpphoenix

• Free food: Until it’s gone - free BBQ brought to you, of course, by our own businesses

• Dance Party Music: The Sherman Phoenix is always a party, with arts and culture at our center. Come dance with joy with our DJ spinning just the right soundtrack for another family reunion.

The Sherman Phoenix also announced Monday that it would be launching a new nonprofit arm, "The Sherman Phoenix Foundation." The organization will be focused on "critically needed leadership, training and action by leaders of color on economic equity and empowerment."

For more information about the Sherman Phoenix, visit its website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip