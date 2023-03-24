Sherman Park Housing Resource Fair to help with home rehab, first-time home buying

MILWAUKEE — The annual Sherman Park Housing Resource Fair will take place this weekend.

It is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday at the Mary Ryan Boys and Girls Club.

The community is invited to resource providers and get more information about home rehab, first-time home buying, credit counseling, and more.

For more information on the event, visit ShermanPark.org.

