Sherman Park Housing Resource Fair to help with home rehab, first-time home buying

Posted at 6:37 PM, Mar 24, 2023
MILWAUKEE — The annual Sherman Park Housing Resource Fair will take place this weekend.

It is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday at the Mary Ryan Boys and Girls Club.

The community is invited to resource providers and get more information about home rehab, first-time home buying, credit counseling, and more.

For more information on the event, visit ShermanPark.org.

