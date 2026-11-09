Sheriff's office identifies pilot killed after L-39 Albatros jet crash on Sunday

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office has identified the pilot who was killed when his L-39 Albatros jet crashed on Sunday.

According to officials, James Alan Michaels, 70, of Dousman, died after the plane went down in a field around 2:08 p.m. near Spence Chapel Road and Ky HWY 131.

The sheriff’s office said Michaels communicated with his daughter, who was flying a similar aircraft, that he was experiencing an issue after takeoff and that he needed to return to the airport.

The plane went down shortly after the communication, officials said.

The FAA and the NTSB are expected to begin their investigations into the crash today.

The public is asked to avoid the area for the time being.

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