Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mitchell Interchange re-opened after deputies investigate reported shooting

MCSO squad.JPG
Sal Sendik
MCSO squad.JPG
Posted at 7:34 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 09:01:25-04

MILWAUKEE — All lanes of the Mitchell Interchange are open to traffic once again after sheriff's deputies investigated a reported shooting on the freeway, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The closure took place "from I-94 northbound to westbound in the Mitchell Interchange," according to a post on X from the sheriff's office.

If we learn more about the reported shooting, we'll update this story.

Check current conditions on TMJ4's traffic page here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device