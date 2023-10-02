Mitchell Interchange re-opened after deputies investigate reported shooting

MILWAUKEE — All lanes of the Mitchell Interchange are open to traffic once again after sheriff's deputies investigated a reported shooting on the freeway, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The closure took place "from I-94 northbound to westbound in the Mitchell Interchange," according to a post on X from the sheriff's office.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A short-term closure is underway fr/ I-94 N/B —> W/B in the Mitchell I-change, while MCSO searches for evidence and otherwise investigates a reported shooting on the freeway. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) October 2, 2023

If we learn more about the reported shooting, we'll update this story.

Check current conditions on TMJ4's traffic page here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip