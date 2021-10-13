Watch
Sheriff seeks homicide charges in crash that killed 3 teens

Posted at 8:46 AM, Oct 13, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Dane County Sheriff's Department has recommended prosecutors file homicide charges in connection with a two-car crash that left three teenagers dead.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the sheriff's department has recommended charges of second-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle and second-degree reckless endangerment against a 30-year-old Madison man.

A sheriff's spokeswoman says the man was speeding when he rear-ended the teenagers' car in the town of Middleton on Oct. 2.

The impact sent the teenagers' car into a field, where it caught fire.

Killed were Simon Bilessi, Evan Kartochwill and Jack Miller.

