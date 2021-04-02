Sheriff: Body of second victim recovered from Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Fond du Lac County sheriff said divers have recovered an adult male matching the description of the second missing victim on Lake Winnebago.

The sheriff said the victim was transported back to shore and turned over to investigators from the Medical Examiner’s Office. The ME’s Office will work with family members to confirm the identity of the victim located today. It is presumed to be Michael Gohde.

"Although bittersweet, we hope that successfully locating both victims of this tragedy will offer the opportunity for proper burial and help provide closure for family and friends," Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said. "A large group of family and friends have gathered daily on the shoreline of Lake Winnebago in support of our efforts, and have shown immense patience and gratitude for the deputies and wardens who worked diligently this week to recover their loved ones.

Gohde and Dakota Goldapske, both 21, ventured out on the lake Monday night after dark and in choppy conditions.

Officials say they were about a mile north of the Fond du Lac River outlet when dispatchers took a 911 call from one of them.

They were thrown into the water shortly after that call. Neither had a life preserver.

Multiple agencies have been searching for the victims since then while friends and family members wait on shore.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip