Shelter-in-place ordered after bomb threat at Racine County bank

WATERFORD, Wis. — Law enforcement gave the all-clear after a bomb threat at a Racine County bank prompted a "shelter-in-place" for residents on Tuesday.

Around 2:45 p.m., the Village of Waterford Fire Department (WFD) responded to the Community State Bank in Waterford to stand-by for a person who made threats to bank staff from the drive through. The threats were consistent with a bomb threat. WFD said an object was also located in the bank parking lot.

WFD paramedic staffed ambulances and a fire engine staged at the intersection of 8th and Fox Lane. Law enforcement then began to establish a perimeter and provide an evacuation. Shelter-in-place assistance was also provided to a nearby hotel, area businesses, and family reunification, WFD said.

By 4:30 p.m., explosive ordnance experts arrived at scene. An all-clear was provided at 5:30 p.m. and the scene was deemed safe.

An oxygen dependent guest at the hotel was assessed and assisted by WFD. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Due to the high call volume, stand-by assistance was requested from the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company, WFD said.

"Incidents like these evolve quickly and require an immediate response to best protect the safety and welfare of our customers," Interim Fire Chief Tom Nehring commented stated. "Our vested interest and intimate knowledge of our community proved to be a valuable resource as we assisted our partners during this law enforcement driven event. I am proud of the speed, professionalism and technical competence our responders displayed at this high-risk, low frequency event."

