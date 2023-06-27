Sheep on the loose after semi overturns in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Sheep are on the loose after the semi that was carrying them overturned in Eau Claire on Monday.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, officers and fire crews responded to the crash on Highway 53 northbound at the Clairemont Ave. exit.

Police say the ramp will be closed for most of the evening, however, the freeway northbound remains open.

The public is urged to use caution in the area and use Business 53/Hastings Way to access Clairemont.

