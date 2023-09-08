Sheboygan woman arrested after allegedly driving intoxicated into Lake Michigan, killing 1 and injuring 1

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police arrested a 25-year-old woman after she allegedly drove into Lake Michigan with two passengers - killing one and seriously injuring the other, authorities said.

The charges against the woman will include operating while under the influence causing death.

According to a press release from Sheboygan police, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 authorities responded to a crash with injuries near North 3rd and North Avenue in the city of Sheboygan. Police said the driver of a sedan was driving eastbound on North when they failed to negotiate a turn, left the road and plummeted into the lake.

Police said Angela Williams, a 37-year-old female from Sheboygan, died and a 25-year-old female from Sheboygan was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 25-year-old driver was arrested and charges are being referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.

Police said the charges will include: Operating while under the influence causing death, Homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, and knowingly operating while revoked causing death.

The 25-year-old woman cooperated with their investigation. "Both speed and alcohol were factors in this crash," according to their press release.

Police ended their statement with this:

"The Sheboygan Police Department would like to remind people about the dangers of impaired driving. If you plan to consume alcoholic beverages, it is important that you have a plan in place on how to get home safely. We encourage everyone to utilize a designated driver, taxi, or rideshare program.





Drunk driving continues to be one of the deadliest crimes in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the ZERO IN WISCONSIN campaign, there are only 1.4 hours between each alcohol related crash on Wisconsin roadways."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip