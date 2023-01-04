Sheboygan to host international powerboat racing event in August

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The City of Sheboygan was selected as the host city of an inaugural powerboat racing event for Aug. 11-13, 2023.

The city was selected by international marine motorsport promoter Powerboat P1, the Formula One Championship Series, and Mercury Racing.

The Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge is a powerboat racing festival that will feature top categories of U.S. powerboat racing. This includes the UIM Class 1 World Championship, F1 Powerboat Championship, and various offshore racing classes.

Kevin Sabitus

According to the city, more than 40 race teams will participate with competitors from around the world.

“When we toured cities to host the event, Sheboygan stood out due to its beautiful water, lodging options, outdoor recreation space, and a local government group that was eager to learn more about powerboat racing and host this one-of-a-kind event,” added Stuart Halley, general manager of Mercury Racing. “Our race support team and collection of marine products are featured in powerboat races around the world and now there’s going to be a powerboat race weekend in the Midwest, less than an hour from our corporate headquarters.”

Deland Park and Harbor Centre Marina will be the Pit Area for race teams. There will also be Fan Zones with vendors, merchandise, activities, and free viewing of the races. There will also be a ticketed VIP hospitality suite with catered lunch, an open bar, lounge seating, and televisions.

Full details on the powerboat racing event will be announced in the spring. Here's what we know so far:

Friday, Aug. 11: Downtown Block Party to meet race teams, see the boats up-close, live music, food, and beverage

Saturday, Aug. 12: Race Weekend kicks off with F1 Powerboat racing, P1 Offshore powerboat testing, UIM Class 1 pole position qualifying, a RaceBird exhibition, an electric boat featuring power from Mercury Racing that will premiere in the E1 World Championship in 2024.

Sunday, Aug. 13: Full day of racing

