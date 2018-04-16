A spring storm served up a lot of snow in Sheboygan. Neighbors spent hours Sunday digging out.

“It's kind of making me mad. It’s too much snow and all the snow is heavy too,” said Sheboygan resident Caleb Moua.

“I thought we were going to get mostly rain and this is what I woke up with,” said resident Randy Wolfert.

A lot of people in Sheboygan said enough is enough, but not a group kids at Kiwanis Park. They spent Sunday afternoon sledding down hills.

The streets were slick throughout the city causing slide-offs and numerous accidents.

“We’ve seen a lot of car crashes, a rollover, a bunch of cars in the ditch. It’s been very busy,” said Bret’s Towing driver Jay Johnson.

Residents said at least 3-4 inches of snow fell in the area.