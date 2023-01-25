Sheboygan school pulls 3 books from library after outrage over sexual content

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — There was public outrage focused on books in the Sheboygan South High School library during a school board meeting Tuesday night.

The school's principal, Kevin Formolo, says he has removed three books from the library: the LGBT memoir "Gender Queer" and the graphic novels "Fun Home" and "Are You My Mother?"

Those opposing the decision said during the meeting that the ban sends a harmful message to gay, transgender, and nonbinary students.

"Giving into these challenges and pulling these books from our schools' libraries is nothing short of discrimination," Kelly Holstine said.

Supports say sexual content is inappropriate in a school setting.

"For those that have seen the images, they are very disturbing, even for adults to see," John Paul said.

According to the American Library Association (ALA), "Gender Queer" has been banned from shelves in more states than any other book. The graphic memoir explores the author's journey of identifying outside the gender binary.

