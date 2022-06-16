Watch
Sheboygan police urge people to avoid driving due to numerous downed trees, wires

Sheboygan Night Scanner
Sheboygan
Posted at 9:12 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 22:47:31-04

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Sheboygan Police Department issued an advisory Wednesday evening urging people to avoid driving due to downed trees and wires following severe weather.

Downed tree in Sheboygan.

Police say the weather knocked out several trees, branches, and electrical wires. Repair crews are currently working on numerous traffic lights that are not operating.

Police say to avoid driving unless it is absolutely necessary, and if you must drive to use extreme caution.

The bulk of the damage is on the north side of Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Kohler, and Waldo according to Steve Steinhardt with the Sheboygan County's Office of Emergency Management.

Steinhardt says there are numerous power outages and one report of a tree that fell into a house.

Sheboygan was hit with a severe thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. Sheboygan County is under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

