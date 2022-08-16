Sheboygan police seek suspect in sexual assault

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect involved in a sexual assault.

Officials said the incident happened at a business near South Business Drive and Washington Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene but it's unclear whether he was in a car or on foot.

The suspect is believed to be in his early 30s. He is around 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. Sheboygan police said the suspect has tattoos covering both of his forearms, as well as a tattoo on his neck that includes an "X."

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident, or if you know someone that matches the description, to contact them at 920-459-3333. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-283-8436 and remain anonymous.

