Sheboygan police investigate hit-and-run that left one injured

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect of a hit-and-run.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was hit by a car around 10 p.m. Tuesday near N. 15th Street and Geele Avenue. She was taken to a Milwaukee hospital with serious injuries.

According to a news release from police, they believe the driver and the woman hit know each other and this was not a random crash.

Now, officials are asking the public for information. Anyone who saw the crash or has information on it should call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

