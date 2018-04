SHEBOYGAN -- A 33-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run last month in Sheboygan County.

On Sunday, March 25, Sheboygan County Sheriff's deputies say Andrew Christian was drunk and driving on a revoked license when he crashed his car into the Pigeon River.

Deputies were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. -- and later found him walking along the road.

A passenger in his car suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.