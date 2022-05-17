Sheboygan hazmat team responds to Blue Harbor Resort for chemical leak

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to Blue Harbor Resort for a chemical leak on Monday.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, a resort employee said he opened the door to the pool filtration room and was "overcome with fumes."

Emergency crews determined the spill was contained to the pool filtration room and due to the potential chemicals that were spilled, the Sheboygan County Hazmat Team responded to the scene. The area around the filtration room was evacuated.

Hazmat team members found two hoses that were disconnected from the filtration system.

"These hoses were part of an injection system that introduces chemicals into the piping for the resort’s pool," the Sheboygan Fire Department said in a statement Tuesday. "Due to the disconnection, the chemicals mixed together on the ground and caused a noxious odor and fumes in the room. A minimal amount of chemicals were released from the injection system."

The pumps and valves for the chemicals were turned off and the area was washed down and diluted.

There were no other problems found. No injuries were reported.

The Sheboygan Fire Department estimates $1,000 in damages.

