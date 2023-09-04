Sheboygan Falls man dead after falling off boat, drowning in Lake Michigan

TOWN OF MOSEL, Wis. — A Sheboygan Falls man is dead after drowning in Lake Michigan on Monday.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, crews responded around 3 p.m. for a report of a 62-year-old Sheboygan Falls man who had been pulled to the beach area on the eastern side of Whistling Straits Golf Course in the Town of Mosel.

The man had been on a boat on Lake Michigan a short distance off the coast by Whistling Straits when he went into the water and didn't resurface.

Officials believe the boat was not underway when the incident occurred. The other person on the boat, a 57-year-old Sheboygan Falls man, pulled him to shore and began lifesaving measures.

Several agencies assisted in the incident.

Names will not be released until Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip