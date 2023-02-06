Sheboygan Falls dance team brings home third state championship title

Reporter Taylor Lumpkin will have this story on TMJ4 News at 6 p.m. This story will be updated with her full report.

It is a moment five Sheboygan Falls High School students will never forget. For the third time, the Sheboygan Falls Dance Team brought home the state championship title in Divison 3 hip-hop at the 2023 Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches Competition.

Lena, Ashley, Mallory, Mckenna, and Madison have been there since the beginning after joining the dance team their freshman year. They have been growing together over the past four years.

After winning the same title during their freshman and sophomore years, the team was gunning for their third win in a row in 2022 but fell short. They used that loss as motivation to come back to this year's competition even better than before.

After nearly five months of practicing, training, and learning new choreography, their hard work finally paid off.

They finished their final years on the dance team the same way they started... as state champions.

Now the team is planning to go to nationals where they will compete in the contest of champions in Orlando, Florida in March.

Dozens of area high schools also placed in this year's competitions in categories like jazz and kick and pom. You can find a list of all the teams that competed and how they placed on WACPC's website.

