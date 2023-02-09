Sheboygan County man found naked in the snow, possibly on psychedelics

MANITOWOC, Wis. — A Sheboygan County man was found naked in the snow while possibly on psychedelic drugs in Manitowoc early Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, officers responded to a report of a naked man running through backyards in the 3300 block of Wildwood Drive.

Arriving officers found footprints in the snow, revealing the man was not wearing any shoes. Due to cold temperatures, police utilized their drone and K9 in an attempt to track the man.

K9 Neko tracked the man through several backyards and found clothing and property belonging to the man.

The man was eventually found unconscious and naked in the snow in the area of Chasm Lane. Police identified him as a 48-year-old Sheboygan County man.

The man was transported to the hospital. Police say he was moderately hypothermic and possibly under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs.

His car was located in the 3500 block of Waldo Blvd. Over the past few days, neighbors contacted police to get the man's belongings that were found in their backyards.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6551.

