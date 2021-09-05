Sheboygan businesses looking to hire employees ahead of Ryder Cup tournament

SHEBOYGAN — The Ryder Cup is just weeks away and local businesses here in Sheboygan are desperately looking for staff to help out for the big event.

"​We have a staff of at least 12 right now, but I mean we'd love to have about 20-25​," said Cezar Martinez.

Cezar Martinez, manager of the Local Press Eatery, says he's on the hunt to hire more employees just in time for one of the biggest golfing tournaments to hit Southeast Wisconsin.

"It brings a substantial amount of business for us. Especially as a local small business," said Martinez.

Martinez says he's been struggling to find new help for the local restaurant for quite some time

"The last few months we did have a little bit of a shortage. We have our Facebook page that lets you apply online or they can apply in person," said Martinez.

And it isn't just local businesses that are feeling the pressure to find more employees.

Recently officials working with the Ryder Cup say they're having a hard time finding the more than 150 plus workers they need to be parking attendants for the event.

Officials say the one-week job assignment lasts from September 21st to the 26th. The pay is $15 an hour, "and you must be at least 16 years or older to apply

But as we inch closer to the big day -businesses are hoping they'll find the help they need.

"We do have some interviews coming up next week. We'd like to be fully staffed because we would love to give everybody the service that we want them to have here at Local Press Eatery," said Martinez.

