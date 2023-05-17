Sheboygan artist gets surprise of a lifetime at Lizzo concert

MILWAUKEE — Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo gave a special shout-out to a local Sheboygan artist Tuesday night.

“Sheboygan in the house,” Lizzo screamed, as a crowd of fans cheered her on. In her hand, a fan’s painting.

Timmy Wiverstad brought that painting to the concert with the artist’s name spelled out in bright red letters.

Milwaukee Lizzo business

“I wasn’t going to bring it in. I had in the car and I left it in the backseat,” Wiverstad said.

“It’s not going to work. She’s not gonna see it.”

His doubt quickly changed into utter disbelief as the lights went up on the crowd mid-concert.

”She pointed at me, laughed, and said ‘Honey, it’s upside down,’” Wiverstad laughed.

Lizzo business 1

His painting made its way to the stage where Lizzo showed it off to the entire crowd at Fiserv Forum. She even took his business card and shouted out his Instagram handle for everyone to hear.

Wiverstad was at the concert with his partner of over 10 years, Zach Dekker.

“My friends and family back home are super happy and proud of me,” Wiverstad boasted.

He has been painting as a hobby for over 10 years. In the past, he’s created custom drawings, paintings, and even furniture for people interested.

“It started as something fun and turned into something where people in my community were interested in buying it,” Wiverstad said. “It’s one of those things that made me feel good and now this is even better. Such a great way to promote my art and I’m so excited.”

While it’s just a hobby, Wiverstad encourages everyone to follow their dreams.

“You never know what might happen.”

To see more of his art, you can visit his instagram.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip