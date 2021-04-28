'She is part of our family': Sturtevant Blue Jays come together after medical emergency changes the game

Even on a 40-degree April afternoon in Wisconsin, there's nothing like baseball.

"Honestly, it's just feeling the fresh air, and getting out there is amazing," says Owen Van Swol, Sturtevant Blue Jays Coach.

For the past three years, one group of future sluggers in Sturtevant have been growing a bond that will last a lifetime.

"We consider ourselves a family. A little baseball family," says Owen. "To grow relationships through the wins and the losses, but seeing the boys play. It's been fun getting together. It means everything to have an extended baseball family."

But as they prepare for the upcoming spring season, the Blue Jays are missing a special member of their flock.

"She's our scorekeeper, and she does scorekeeping on GameChanger which gives live updates for parents when they aren't here. She keeps the boys in line in the dugout as well," says Owen.

In January, Krystal Evans suffered a massive stroke at the age of 37. She is still recovering, working her way back to the field to watch her favorite team. In the meantime, her extended baseball family has made sure her son Austin has a place to have fun.

"It's nice to be back on the field because you get to run a lot," says Austin, utility player for the Blue Jays. "I just take my mind off it and focus on here. A lot of my friends are on it, and I like it because the players are nice."

Through the GameChanger app which Krystal used to update other parents, her husband and team are testing out how to best live stream practices and games. That way once games get going, Krystal won't miss any of the action.

"She's tough, and she is part of our family. So we are pulling for her," says Owen.

