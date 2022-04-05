Watch
Shawn Mendes to perform at Fiserv Forum in July, tickets on sale now

<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Shawn Mendes performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 on December 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for dcp)</p>
Posted at 8:30 PM, Apr 04, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Pop-star Shawn Mendes will perform at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, July 12.

The stop in Milwaukee is part of the Grammy nominated singer's "Wonder: The World Tour" tour with special guest Dermot Kennedy.

Mendes also recently announced 13 additional shows in the U.S. and Canada, including San Diego and Brooklyn.

Tickets are now on sale. Click HERE to purchase.

Tickets in a special front-of-stage Amex pit and Amex VIP packages will be available HERE exclusively for American Express Card Members while supplies last. According to a news release, only Amex Card Members will be able to get access to Mendes' limited-edition Tour Crew Jacket, which is usually only reserved for his tour crew, as part of the Amex Merch Package.

For all tour dates and further ticket information, click here.

