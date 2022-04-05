Shawn Mendes to perform at Fiserv Forum in July, tickets on sale now

MILWAUKEE — Pop-star Shawn Mendes will perform at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, July 12.

The stop in Milwaukee is part of the Grammy nominated singer's "Wonder: The World Tour" tour with special guest Dermot Kennedy.

Mendes also recently announced 13 additional shows in the U.S. and Canada, including San Diego and Brooklyn.

Tickets are now on sale. Click HERE to purchase.

Tickets in a special front-of-stage Amex pit and Amex VIP packages will be available HERE exclusively for American Express Card Members while supplies last. According to a news release, only Amex Card Members will be able to get access to Mendes' limited-edition Tour Crew Jacket, which is usually only reserved for his tour crew, as part of the Amex Merch Package.

For all tour dates and further ticket information, click here.

