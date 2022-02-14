SHARP Literacy takes annual fundraiser to Waukesha

Watch
SHARP Literacy, a Milwaukee based non-profit that promotes reading and education, will stage its annual "Unwrapped" fundraiser in Waukesha this year.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Feb 14, 2022
The event is at Magellan's on Main Street, and features five area restaurants. Chefs prepare unique menu items for sampling that are made with ingredients from McDonald's suppliers.

SHARP President and CEO Lynda Kohler, and Chef Christina Meiers from Albanese's Roadhouse joined TMJ4 News at Noon to preview the event. For more information, including a link to buy tickets, head to their website here: https://www.sharpliteracy.org/

