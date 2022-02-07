Share-A-Pair shoe and sock drive 'kicks' off

MILWAUKEE — The annual Share-A-Pair shoe and sock drive is on. Stan's Fit For Your Feet locations in the Milwaukee area are collecting new and gently used shoes as well as new socks.

Shoes will go locally to Milwaukee Rescue Mission/Joy House, Repairers of the Breach homeless day shelter in Milwaukee, and Father Gene’s HELP Center in West Allis. The remainder of the shoes will be given to Soles4Souls, a global not-for-profit organization that distributes shoes to impoverished people in over 125 countries around the world.

Stan's Marketing Director Megan Sajdak talked about the long running event on TMJ4 News at Noon. It's generated more than 300,000 pairs of shoes in 16 years. You can receive a $10 coupon with qualifying donations.

For more information head to their website here.

