Shaq to ring in the new year at the Rave's Stellar Spark's 20th anniversary

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, will headline the party on Friday, Dec. 30.
Charlie Riedel/AP
DJ Diesel performs during Late Night in the Phog, Kansas's annual NCAA college basketball kickoff, at Allen Fieldhouse, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 7:20 PM, Oct 18, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Shaquille O'Neal will spend New Year's Eve Eve at the annual Stellar Spark New Year's Eve bash at the Rave in Milwaukee.

NBA legend O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, will headline the party on Friday, Dec. 30.

The four-time NBA champion and three-time MVP performed his first-ever set as DJ Diesel at the 2021 Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, spinning trap, EDM, and hip-hop music.

The Rave also announced Svdden Death and special guests will take the stage on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31.

Two-day passes and reserved seating for the weekend mega-party will be on presale from Thursday through Monday. For more information, visit the Rave's website.

