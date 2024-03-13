Shalom Center's food pantry: A popular stop for many Kenosha residents.

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha’s Jeanne Werner has volunteered at the Shalom Center for approximately one year.

She gives back because she understands its impact.

“I’ve seen more and more people over the past year that need to use our services,” Werner said. “I’m one of them.”

The Shalom Center hosts Kenosha’s largest food pantry. It’s open twice a week and available to Kenosha County residents once a month.

With rising costs of shelter, food, and transportation, local residents are struggling to make ends meet.

Last Wednesday, the Shalom Center's food pantry served 173 families.

“Right now, our numbers just keep growing and growing for the amount of people we see on a typical food distribution day,” said Syniva Estrada, Shalom Center Food Programs Director.

Kenosha’s Paul Pitts picked up a bag of groceries on Wednesday.

“Can’t afford a car, gas and food and then pay your rent,” Pitts said. “All of that combined at one time, something comes up short. A lot of time that is food.”

Llora Lacey also stopped by for groceries. She receives $67 per month from FoodShare.

“You know, that doesn’t go far at all,” Lacey said. “It puts you backwards. You end up back in the same position or worse position than you originally were.”

The Shalom Center food pantry is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip