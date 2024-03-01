Shalom Center unveils new Hope Hub with ribbon cutting ceremony

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Shalom Center unveiled its $2.4 million Hope Hub Community Center on Friday.

The center provides Kenosha’s only homeless shelter a one-stop shop including a resource center, showers, laundry and a homeless diversion program.

It becomes Kenosha’s first 24-hour warming and cooler center during inclement weather.

“Our Hope Hub brings guidance, it brings hope and it brings support for the community,” said Wendy Cross, Hope Hub Resource Director.

The 10,500-square-foot addition was funded by anonymous donor, who underwrote the $2.4 million bill.

The Shalom Center is designed to help people get back on their feet again.

Kenosha’s Christian Gonzalez, 22, moved into the Shalom Center just over one month ago.

“The thing I’ve learned is I’m not alone in all of this and that everyone is struggling,” Gonzalez said.

“And it doesn’t matter how much of a good background you have or how much you try and avoid it. You can end up in this situation so easily.”

