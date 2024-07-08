Shakespeare in the City in The Garden District Sunday

MILWAUKEE — The Optimist Theatre's Shakespeare in the City (SitC) came to the Garden District Community Gardens today.
The performance by the Pocket Park Puppet Players was a 45-minute performance of "Macbeth."
The Optimist Theatre have various performance dates of each show on their line up for the season. This year's plays are "Hamlet", "Another Midsummer Night's Dream", "The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet: Kinda Sorta", "Macbeth", and "The PLAY's the Thing."
The SitC performances are free to attend and space reservation for future performances is available on their website.
For more information regarding SitC you can visit the Optimist Theatre website.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.