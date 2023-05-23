Shaggy with Salt-N-Pepa playing Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 4, 2023

MILWAUKEE — Shaggy with Salt-N-Pepa are scheduled to play the Wisconsin State Fair's Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

According to a news release on Tuesday,

All seating is reserved

The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair takes place Aug. 3 – 13.

WISCONSIN STATE FAIR WELCOMES SHAGGY WITH SALT-N-PEPA TO THE MAIN STAGE



Wisconsin State Fair [wistatefair.com] is excited to announce Shaggy with Salt-N-Pepa will have Fairgoers enthralled as they take the State Fair Main Stage, presented by Potawatomi Casino [paysbig.com] Hotel on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.



As the only Diamond-selling Dancehall Reggae artist in music history, Shaggy has sold more than 40 million album units to date, in addition to landing eight singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and seven albums on the Billboard 200 (including four in the Top 40). He has received 2 GRAMMY Awards and is among the top three streamed reggae artists of all time on Spotify. With huge hits including “Oh Carolina,” “Boombastic,” “Angel,” and “It Wasn’t Me,” Shaggy is sure to put on a memorable show.



Salt-N-Pepa are legends known as the first ladies of hip-hop. Propelled by “Push It,” their breakout hit on the pop charts, their debut album went Platinum and made Salt-N-Pepa Rap’s It Girls. Their saucy jams include “I’ll Take Your Man,” “Push It,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man,” and many more.



Tickets go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com [wistatefair.com]. All seating for this show is reserved [wistatefair.com], and tickets will be $50, $55, and $60. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.



Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org. [wsfpfoundation.org]



