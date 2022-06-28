Sex offender arrested in Waukesha after standoff with police

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A sex offender wanted for violating his probation was arrested on Monday after a standoff with police in Waukesha.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, investigators received information around 2 p.m. that a man who had a felony probation warrant was at a home in the 1500 block of Big Bend Road. The suspect had other warrants, but police say the warrant of most concern was the violation of probation. Police say the suspect is a sex offender and on probation for child exploitation/enticement. Investigators learned there were children inside the home and it was not known what the relationship was between the suspect and children.

Police say investigators contacted a woman at the location who said there were children and a dog inside the home, and officers could visually see the suspect inside the residence. Police were able to safely remove everyone from the home. However, the suspect refused to exit the home and surrender to law enforcement. According to the Waukesha Police Department, the suspect made comments he would not go back to jail without a fight, and refused to comply with officers or have a conversation with negotiators.

Police say officers utilized different "minimally intrusive resolutions techniques to encourage" the suspect to exit the home peacefully.

By 6:35 p.m., the suspect was located inside the home and was resisting arrest. Police utilized a Taser to get him under control. The suspect continued to resist arrest. Police say at that time, he was "secured to a backboard and gurney" and transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures. Police say they were concerned for his "volatile" behavior.

No officers were injured during the incident. The suspect is going through the procedural medical clearance, required by jail medical staff, according to police.

The Waukesha Sheriff's Department and Waukesha Fire Department also responded to the incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip