MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee manufacturer said a bad smell is impacting its work.

From the outside, it looks like business as usual at MPE Design, but inside its anything but.

"It's uncomfortable for our employees. We've had to vent that out and some of them have to work at other locations," said Hank Kohl, MPE Design President.

Kohl said a terrible sewer smell has taken over the building, and it's worrisome because they need a sterile environment to manufacture medical devices that are used in emergency rooms.

Kohl said they are doing everything they can to keep the environment sterile, but the smell is a burden for his employees.

The smell isn't only impacting the 300 employees at MPE, but could begin to impact the company's production.

"It's been very uncomfortable for our employees and led to productivity issues within our organization," Kohl stated.

He believes the smell is a result of a construction project.

"It seems that as they're working on the system, the smell in the sewer system is traveling up stream into our building," he said.

A spokesperson with the Department of Public Works said crews did smell a faint odor and have deodorized all sewer facilities, and will continue to examine the sewer structures.

Kohl hopes something is done soon so they can get back on their full production schedule.

"Worst case scenario if it doesn't get connected and becomes worse is that we'd have to move our production," he said.

To put that in perspective for you, that's 300 employees that would be moved to locations in Racine or California.

