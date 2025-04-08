Watch Now
Severe Weather Awareness Week observed in Wisconsin

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. The week is meant to serve as a reminder for residents to prepare for severe weather events, including tornadoes and thunderstorms.

Various activities will be held throughout the week to promote safety and preparedness.

Tornado watch/warning drills Wisconsin will be held at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The choice to activate sirens is a decision made by counties and cities. The NWS and others will also post on social media. NOAA Weather Radio will also activate with the Routine Weekly Test code.

More information about different severe weather events can be found at the Wisconsin Emergency Management.

 The National Weather Service will also be holding a series of Storm Spotter training courses this spring. Upcoming dates include:

Tuesday, April 8
6:30 – 8:30pm6:30pm
Fond du Lac-Fond du Lac County
160 S Macy St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935, USA

 Wednesday, April 9
6:30 – 8:30pm
Sheboygan Falls-Sheboygan County
375 Buffalo St, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085, USA

Tuesday, April 15
1 – 3pm
Oconomowoc-Waukesha County
200 W South St, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, USA

Tuesday, April 15
6 – 8pm
Oconomowoc-Waukesha County
200 W South St, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, USA

Thursday, April 17
6 – 8pm
Sturtevant-Racine County
2320 Renaissance Blvd, Sturtevant, WI 53177, USA

Tuesday, April 22
6 – 8pm
Bristol-Kenosha County
19600 75th St, Bristol, WI 53104, USA

Thursday, April 24
6 – 8pm
Glendale-Milwaukee County
6701 N Jean Nicolet Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217, USA

 

 

