Severe Weather Awareness Week observed in Wisconsin

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. The week is meant to serve as a reminder for residents to prepare for severe weather events, including tornadoes and thunderstorms.

Various activities will be held throughout the week to promote safety and preparedness.

Tornado watch/warning drills Wisconsin will be held at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The choice to activate sirens is a decision made by counties and cities. The NWS and others will also post on social media. NOAA Weather Radio will also activate with the Routine Weekly Test code.

Watch: The difference between severe weather watches and warnings

More information about different severe weather events can be found at the Wisconsin Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service will also be holding a series of Storm Spotter training courses this spring. Upcoming dates include:

Tuesday, April 8

6:30 – 8:30pm6:30pm

Fond du Lac-Fond du Lac County

160 S Macy St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935, USA

Wednesday, April 9

6:30 – 8:30pm

Sheboygan Falls-Sheboygan County

375 Buffalo St, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085, USA

Tuesday, April 15

1 – 3pm

Oconomowoc-Waukesha County

200 W South St, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, USA

Tuesday, April 15

6 – 8pm

Oconomowoc-Waukesha County

200 W South St, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, USA

Thursday, April 17

6 – 8pm

Sturtevant-Racine County

2320 Renaissance Blvd, Sturtevant, WI 53177, USA

Tuesday, April 22

6 – 8pm

Bristol-Kenosha County

19600 75th St, Bristol, WI 53104, USA

Thursday, April 24

6 – 8pm

Glendale-Milwaukee County

6701 N Jean Nicolet Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217, USA

