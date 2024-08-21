Several Wisconsin pizza spots make the Top 100 list from around the Midwest

Move over Chicago — the best pizza in the Midwest doesn't come from there!

At least, that's according to Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the region.

Ooni File image of pizza

Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park, Michigan actually took the top spot — that's a suburb of Detroit.

Several Wisconsin spots made the list as well. Santino's Little Italy in Milwaukee came in at #11. Madison's Salvatore's Tomato Pies came in at #44.

Branch + Daughter, Quality Meats and Market in Windsor and Novanta in Madison came in at #48 and #49, respectively.

In Racine, Wells Brothers Restaurant scored spot #65. Milwaukee's San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana placed at #86.

And last but not least, Ang and Eddies in Fond du Lac squeaked in at #95.

