Sturgeon Bay bar destroyed in massive fire

The bar, located on S. 3rd Ave., caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Kelsey Dickeson
Aftermath of a devastating fire that destroyed Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 22, 2022.
Posted at 6:01 AM, Feb 22, 2022
STURGEON BAY, Wis — Firefighters spent hours battling a fire early Tuesday morning at Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay.

The bar, located on S. 3rd Ave., caught fire early in the morning and firefighters remained on the scene hours later. One person was taken to the hospital.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene. The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation has arrived to assist in the investigation.

Citing the building's owner, Sturgeon Bay Police said there are 20 rooms above the bar, nine of which were occupied at the time of the fire. Two renters are unaccounted for at this time, according to Sturgeon Bay Police Department’s Assistant Chief Dan Brinkman. Several people are displaced.

The aftermath of a devastating fire at Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 22, 2022.
According to Popelka Trenchard Glass, a glass art studio near the bar, the area around the bar is shut down.

The owner of Popelka Trenchard Glass says the streets have been cordoned off. Additionally, the water from fighting the fires has frozen up on Nebraska Street. It's prompted the glass art studio to close for the day.

