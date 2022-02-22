Sturgeon Bay bar destroyed in massive fire

STURGEON BAY, Wis — Firefighters spent hours battling a fire early Tuesday morning at Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay.

The bar, located on S. 3rd Ave., caught fire early in the morning and firefighters remained on the scene hours later. One person was taken to the hospital.

Sturgeon Bay police say 2 renters are still unaccounted for after an early morning fire at Butch’s Bar, located in the 100 block of S. 3rd Ave. 9 people lived in rooms above the bar. One person was sent to the hospital. Police say the building is compromised @NBC26 pic.twitter.com/KYkJfzEMBj — Kelsey Dickeson (@KelseyDickeson) February 22, 2022

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene. The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation has arrived to assist in the investigation.

Citing the building's owner, Sturgeon Bay Police said there are 20 rooms above the bar, nine of which were occupied at the time of the fire. Two renters are unaccounted for at this time, according to Sturgeon Bay Police Department’s Assistant Chief Dan Brinkman. Several people are displaced.

Jeremy Popelka The aftermath of a devastating fire at Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 22, 2022.

According to Popelka Trenchard Glass, a glass art studio near the bar, the area around the bar is shut down.

The owner of Popelka Trenchard Glass says the streets have been cordoned off. Additionally, the water from fighting the fires has frozen up on Nebraska Street. It's prompted the glass art studio to close for the day.