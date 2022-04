MILWAUKEE — Two school buses were struck by bullets after several people fired shots at each other during an argument near 12th and Highland on Monday.

Milwaukee police say it happened shortly before 3 p.m.

The drivers of the buses were the only occupants.

Police are seeking a known suspect and several additional unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip