Several Milwaukee area brunch spots make Yelp's Top 100 list

Yelp has released its Top 100 brunch spots list of restaurants from across the United States. Several Milwaukee area spots made the final cut.
Posted at 6:50 AM, May 01, 2024
In Today's Talker — Yelp has released its Top 100 brunch spots from across the United States and several local restaurants made the list.

Sweet Diner in Milwaukee landed at spot #88, Franklin's Honey Butter Cafe was #58 and coming in at #47 was Mad Rooster Cafe in Milwaukee.

The list had our TMJ4 morning team curious about what your favorite brunch spots are, so we asked just that in our Megaphone poll. Here were some of your favorites:

  • Toast in Cedarburg
  • First Watch, which has several locations across the area
  • Olydia's in Walker's Points
  • Mimosa in Franklin

Of course the morning team couldn't help but share their favorites as well. Tom Durian says he likes the Plaza Cafe and Blue's Egg, both in Milwaukee. Adriana Mendez says she likes Milwaukee's Canela Cafe — especially the apple cinnamon crepes.
