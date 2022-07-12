Several injured after powerboat crashes into paddleboat in Oshkosh, flees scene

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Several people were injured when a powerboat crashed into a paddleboat in Winnebago County and then fled the scene on Saturday, July 9.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat carrying 43 passengers was severely damaged when it was struck by a private 45-foot powerboat carrying seven people.

The paddleboat was able to make it safely to the shore of the Fox River. Several people on the paddleboat had some form of injury, the Sheriff's Office says.

The powerboat fled the scene after the crash. Several agencies searched boat landings and nearby private residences to find the powerboat, its owner, and additional occupants, but had no luck.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said the owner and operator of the powerboat was identified as 52-year-old Jason Lindemann of Oshkosh. He was arrested for 12 counts of recklessly endangering safety (second degree, felony), and 11 counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident (misdemeanor).

Anyone with additional information should contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 920-236-7316.

