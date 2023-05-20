Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Injuries reported following crash near Mayfair and Auer in Wauwatosa

Screen Shot 2023-05-19 at 8.16.57 PM.png
TMJ4
Mayfair and Auer
Screen Shot 2023-05-19 at 8.16.57 PM.png
Posted at 8:20 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 21:24:05-04

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Multiple injuries were reported following a crash in Wauwatosa on Friday.

Police say officers responded to Mayfair and Auer around 5:45 p.m. A driver in a Jeep was traveling southbound on Mayfair and struck a Hyundai exiting the At Home parking lot.

Police say the occupants of the Hyundai were transported to the hospital. One of the occupants had serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries.

The road has been closed off for several hours as officers investigate the crash.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Stream TMJ4 News 24/7 on your smart device