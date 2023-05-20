Injuries reported following crash near Mayfair and Auer in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Multiple injuries were reported following a crash in Wauwatosa on Friday.

Police say officers responded to Mayfair and Auer around 5:45 p.m. A driver in a Jeep was traveling southbound on Mayfair and struck a Hyundai exiting the At Home parking lot.

Police say the occupants of the Hyundai were transported to the hospital. One of the occupants had serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries.

The road has been closed off for several hours as officers investigate the crash.

