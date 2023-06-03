Several garages destroyed, damaged in Union Grove fire

UNION GROVE, Wis. — Several garages were destroyed and damaged in a fire in Union Grove on Friday.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says crews responded around 5:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Ave.

Heavy fire was reported from the row of detached garages for an apartment complex. Residents were safely evacuated from three apartment buildings.

Several fire agencies assisted in putting the fire out, which was done in one hour. Efforts prevented the apartment complex and neighboring residence from starting on fire.

No citizens were injured.

It is unclear how the fire was started.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip