Several cats rescued during electrical fire at building near 93rd and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters saved several pet cats from a building during an electrical fire near 93rd and Burleigh on Saturday.

According to Milwaukee Fire Honor Guard, Inc., fire personnel responded to an electrical fire at a two-story building around 8 p.m. The building contains a dental practice and several apartments.

Facebook/Milwaukee Fire Honor Guard, INC.

Fire crews performed primary searches to make sure all occupants were evacuated. Officials say due to heavy smoke and electrical arcing, dry chemical extinguishers were used to contain the fire while waiting for the power company.

After power to the building was secured, crews re-entered the building to complete final searches. During the final search, several pet cats were rescued and treated by personnel before being reunited with their owners.

