Several cats dead after mobile home fire in Oak Creek; other cats saved

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Several cats were found dead inside a mobile home after a fire in Oak Creek Monday morning.

According to the Oak Creek Fire Department, crews responded to a mobile home fire in the 2500 block of West Carroll Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

The fire was under control and completely extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival. There were no injuries to the occupants or firefighters.

The fire department was able to rescue several cats from the home. Those cats were taken to an emergency pet hospital for treatment.

However, the fire department says several other cats were found dead inside the mobile home due to fire conditions.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Oak Creek Fire Department was assisted by the Franklin, Greendale, and Greenfield Fire Departments.

