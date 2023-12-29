Several cars involved in crash near 60th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A crash occurred Friday morning near 60th and Capitol in Milwaukee.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more about the incident.

Pictures and videos from the scene show several cars were involved, and one of them crashed into a bus stop.

We have reached out to officials, but there has been no word on injuries or what caused the collision.

