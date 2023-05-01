Several businesses windows shot out by pellet gun in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wis. — Burlington police say several businesses had their storefront glass windows shot out by a pellet gun.

According to the City of Burlington, police took several reports of vandalism in the downtown business district on Monday. Six businesses in the 300, 400, and 500 block of Pine Street were affected. It happened around 1:40 a.m.

City officials say two suspect vehicles were caught on camera and police were able to locate three suspects. One 18-year-old Burlington resident was taken into custody based on statements and evidence, officials say.

Charges will be referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to please the Detective Bureau at 262.342.1104 or email rjones@burlington-wi.gov.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip