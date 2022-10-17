Seven tornadoes now confirmed in Wisconsin during last week's severe weather

The National Weather Service (NWS) now confirms seven EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during last week's severe weather.

On Friday, NWS confirmed four tornadoes during the unusual weather event on Wednesday, Oct. 12. On Monday, NWS confirmed three more twisters, all in Jefferson County, with most of the damage contained to corn fields. NWS did note there was damage to trees and fences as well.

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Watertown around 11:13 a.m. with peak winds at 65 miles per hour (MPH). Five minutes later, a second tornado was confirmed in Johnson Creek. At 11:42 a.m., the third Jefferson County tornado touched down in Sullivan.

10/12/22 Tornado Summary Update: We've added 3 EF-0 tornadoes to the list, all in Jefferson County. Paths were noted using satellite data, following by a ground survey. Most of the damage was to corn fields, but there was other tree/fencing damage noted. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Q394FXH85y — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) October 17, 2022

NWS previously confirmed tornadoes in West Allis, Burlington, Nashotah, and Lake Geneva. All were short-lived with winds between 65 MPH and 75 MPH.

The tornado in Nashotah occurred around 11:48 a.m. with peak winds at 65 MPH and a max width of 50 yards. It traveled for 0.6 miles.

In West Allis, the tornado began around 12:17 p.m. and traveled 3.2 miles. The tornado hit peak winds of 75 MPH and had a max width of 40 yards. It ended on 57th and West Stack Drive, which is in the City of Milwaukee, marking the first tornado in the city since 2000.

Around the same time, the tornado in Lake Geneva traveled for 2.4 miles at 65 MPH peak winds with a max width of 40 yards.

At 12:20 p.m., Burlington's tornado traveled for 4 miles with a max width of 25 yards.

The last time a tornado occurred in Wisconsin during the month of October was in 2019.

