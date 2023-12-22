Watch Now
Settle the debate: Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?

The debate on whether 'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie has been going on for decades: We may finally have the answer.
In Today's Talker — It's been a debate around the holidays for over three decades.

Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? We may finally have the answer, thanks to a new Yahoo! poll.

50% of Americans say 'Die Hard' is not a Christmas movie, while 26% say it is.

Another 23% say they just aren't sure.

