Settle the debate: Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?

In Today's Talker — It's been a debate around the holidays for over three decades.

Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? We may finally have the answer, thanks to a new Yahoo! poll.

50% of Americans say 'Die Hard' is not a Christmas movie, while 26% say it is.

Another 23% say they just aren't sure.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



