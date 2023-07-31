Serious crash near Sherman and Congress: 2 arrested, 2 injured, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — 2 people are injured and 2 others are in custody following a crash near Sherman and Congress early Sunday morning, according to police.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Vehicle #1 was speeding southbound on N. Sherman Boulevard when it collided with vehicle #2, which was making a left turn, police said. The people inside vehicle #1 got away in a different vehicle. But police said a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were later arrested.

A woman was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The driver of vehicle #2, a 26-year-old woman, was brought to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. She is in critical condition, according to police.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at approximately 2:09 a.m., on the 4400 block of N. Sherman Boulevard. Unit #1 was speeding southbound on N. Sherman Boulevard when it collided with unit #2 which was making a left turn. The occupants of unit #1 fled the scene in a different vehicle; however, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were later arrested. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The driver of unit #2, a 26-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. She is in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police Continue to seek an additional unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip